What is an executive order? A look at Trump's tool for quickly reshaping government

Donald Trump is returning to the White House ready to immediately overhaul the government using executive orders.

He’s looking on his first day to increase domestic energy production and stop diversity, equity and inclusion programs within the federal government, among other actions.

An incoming president signing a flurry of executive orders is standard practice. Executive orders allow a president to wield power without action from Congress.

But there are also limits to what orders can achieve. Such orders are basically signed statements about how the president wants the federal government to be managed.

They can be instructions to federal agencies or requests for reports.