Valley man shares experience while at World Cup in Qatar

PHOENIX — World Cup fever continues to grip the globe and one Valley man is taking his passion for "The Beautiful Game" to the next level.

Jamara Saah of Phoenix traveled more than 8,000 miles to Qatar to watch the matches in person.

Saah is also the president of the local U.S. soccer support group "American Outlaws."

He's been to six matches since arriving in Qatar, including both U.S. games. He's planning on attending the important match against Iran on Tuesday as well.

Saah says the atmosphere has been electric and this World Cup won't be like any other due to the size of the country.

"Here, everything is so close together. You'll see fans from every aspect," Saah said. "You get to see that and just see everybody and it's the World Cup. Everybody is so embracing."

He also says that the Qataris he's met have been very friendly and welcoming, even showing him how to put on the traditional headscarf known as a Ghutra.

This is Saah's second time attending a World Cup and the first since Brazil in 2014.

He plans on attending the next one in 2026 which will be easier since most of it will be held in the United States.