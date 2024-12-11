Users reporting outages for Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram

Users are reporting a widespread outage with Meta's social media applications, including Instagram and Facebook.

Late Wednesday morning, the site, Downdetector, began receiving reports of the outage to include Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Threads.

At around 11:30 a.m. user-reported issues for Facebook reached about 90,000. Reports for Instagram hit about 60,000 outages at this time.

Meta officials have not said what may be causing the issue.

According to Meta's website, the company is experiencing "major disruptions" or are "recovering from disruptions" in various areas.