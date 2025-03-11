USDA halts two food programs impacting local food access for schools, food banks

The United States Department of Agriculture has halted two programs impacting food access to schools and other organizations, according to reports.

Politico reported Monday that the year’s Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program would have given schools and daycares $660 million to purchase from local farms and ranchers. A Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program was also reportedly cut, impacting food banks and feeding organizations.

The School Nutrition Association and other officials say a majority of states have participated in the local food program, Politico reported.

Politico says a USDA spokesperson confirmed that the funding was announced last year, but is “no longer available” and that the agreements “will be terminated.”