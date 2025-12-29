Two crashes involving Phoenix police officers under investigation

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was involved in a rollover collision early Monday morning, hours after another Phoenix officer was involved in a crash.

The crash occurred near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road around 7 a.m.

Officials say the officer's patrol vehicle rolled at least once, and the officer was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The other driver involved was not hurt and stayed at the scene.

Several hours earlier, another officer-involved crash occurred in the area of 28th Street and Cactus Road.

KNXV

Around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, a Phoenix officer was involved in a crash that left the officer with minor injuries.

The civilian driver involved in that collision stayed at the scene and was uninjured.

The investigations of both crashes are ongoing.