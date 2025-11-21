Trump slashes Brazil food tariffs in latest effort to lower grocery prices

President Donald Trump eliminated tariffs on agricultural products from Brazil with an executive order on Thursday, his latest move to try to lower grocery prices.

This means key food imports from Brazil, like coffee and beef, which were subject to 40% tariff rates, will now enter the U.S. tariff-free.

"After considering the information and recommendations these officials have provided to me and the status of negotiations with the Government of Brazil, among other things, I have determined that it is necessary and appropriate to modify the scope of products subject to the additional ad valorem rate of duty imposed under Executive Order 14323," the order said.

Earlier this year, the president slapped hefty tariffs on Brazilian imports over qualms with its government, specifically charges against former Brazilian president and Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro that the White House said were "politically motivated."