Trump says he won't participate in any more debates before the 2024 election

Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will not take part in any more debates ahead of the 2024 election.

In a post on his social media platform, Trump argued that Vice President Kamala Harris could've accepted an offer to debate on Fox News on Sept. 4, or could've negotiated a second debate before the ABC News debate.

"She was a no-show at the Fox Debate, and refused to do NBC & CBS. KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!" Trump posted on his social media platform. " Trump wrote.

Harris had challenged Trump to another showdown immediately after Tuesday's matchup in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.