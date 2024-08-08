Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Trump says he has agreed to offer from ABC News to debate Harris

Trump had previously cast doubt about debating Harris on ABC
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Trump, Harris
Posted
and last updated

Former President Donald Trump says he has agreed to an offer from ABC News to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10.

Trump said so during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago Club on Thursday.

Trump previously said he had been willing to go toe-to-toe with President Joe Biden and agreed to ABC's first invitation in May.

However, after Biden dropped out of the race last month and Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee, Trump had been noncommittal about whether or not he would debate Harris.

Harris has accused Trump of "running scared" and trying to back out of the debate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen