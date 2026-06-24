2 powerful back-to-back earthquakes rattle Venezuela, damage and injuries reported

Two powerful earthquakes -- a 7.2 magnitude quake followed just seconds later by a 7.5 -- rattled the coast of Venezuela on Wednesday evening, damaging buildings in the capital and briefly triggering a tsunami advisory.

There were reports of damage and injuries in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, according to authorities.

Crews responded to collapsed buildings in the areas of Alta Mira and Palos Grandes. Some damage was reported at the airport and flights are now suspended.

Multiple people were reported injured and crews were working to take people to hospitals.

The first earthquake -- a magnitude 7.2 -- was what the U.S. Geological Survey calls a "foreshock," recorded near San Felipe, Venezuela. Just 39 seconds later, a more powerful 7.5 "mainshock" was recorded in Yumare, according to the USGS.

Following the quake, a tsunami advisory was issued, with the potential for hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 kilometers of the earthquake epicenter. However, the tsunami advisory later expired.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a separate earthquake, a 6.9 magnitude, was also recorded in Japan around the same time.