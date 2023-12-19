Sandra Day O'Connor's lasting legacy for women in the legal field

More than 40 years ago, Sandra Day O'Connor would shatter the ultimate glass ceiling in our country's judicial system, becoming the first female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Breaking glass ceilings was something Justice O'Connor did many times throughout her life, competing in a male-dominated industry with equal amounts of grace and grit, and because of that, she inspired generations to follow in her footsteps.
She may have made blazing the trail look easy, but for female attorneys who would follow her path, what Justice O'Connor did was nothing short of heroic.
"I think every time someone succeeds that looks a little like you, that is certainly helpful in creating a situation that allows you to succeed," explains Jordan Rose, the founder and president of the Rose Law Group. "And that's a good thing."
In fact, for a young Jordan, who's behind Arizona's largest female-founded law firm, witnessing Justice O'Connor climb the highest legal mountains was a watershed moment.
"When I was 10 years old, the president appointed Sandra Day O'Connor to the Supreme Court and I remember watching that on TV and realizing that there was no difference between men and women and that there would be no difference in my life," Jordan explains. "I just knew the sky was the limit, there would be no limitations and I never thought there was a difference. And I think partially, that is because I saw there wasn't because of Sandra Day O'Connor."
Her legacy is also powerful to female partners at Rose Law Group, like Shruti Gurudanti.
"In the case of Sandra Day O'Connor, people were here like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and so on and so forth, and I absolutely do believe that I am here because I've been able to stand on the shoulders of these wonderful giants," Shruti explains. "I come from India, and while it is a democratic country, we do have certain restrictions on freedom of speech and so to me, her work and her commitment to this was extremely empowering."
Jordan adds Justice O'Connor should also be remembered for her immense talent in bringing people together and building consensus.
"She took her skills as a legislator to the court and she was able to opine powerfully, but also bring the justices and the public together, and that was really rare and a real gift."
RELATED STORIES:
- Excerpts of Supreme Court opinions by Sandra Day O’Connor
- Artists and attorneys inspired by Justice O'Connor remember her legacy
- Justice Sandra Day O'Connor will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Dec. 18
-
Dinner invite leads to lasting friendship for Justice Sandra Day O'ConnorBut one time, the former justice got an invite from an Arizona professor and ended up getting a lot more than she bargained for.
Sandra Day O'Connor, through the eyes of her sonsJustice O'Connor, as a mom, was known to run a tight but loving ship at home, full of activity, excitement, and new experiences that her adult sons still remember to this day.
Helping Valley kids manage priorities to become leaders of the futureThe Buckeye Elementary School District is adopting a new philosophy called the “Leader in Me” to help build a schoolwide leadership experience for students in the district.