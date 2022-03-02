ABC news producer, ASU grad escapes Ukraine

An ASU graduate, who is now working as a news producer for ABC, has just returned from Ukraine. He spoke with ABC15 about his experiences in Lviv, in western Ukraine, and what it was like to be a key part of the news team working with ABC correspondent Martha Raddatz in the war-torn country.

Sam Sweeney says while the bombs, planes, and tanks grab the headlines, what's happening in Ukraine is really about the people trapped in the conflict and those fleeing from it. He describes what it was like at a border checkpoint between Ukraine and Slovakia.

"One of the aid workers said when we got to the other side, come back between midnight and 3 a.m. when temperatures are freezing and you hear people screaming just to get across with small children, only to have nowhere else to go," recounts Sweeney.

The United Nations estimates the number of refugees from the area could be in the millions.

