Russia agrees to free Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich in multi-country prisoner swap

Russia and the United States have agreed to swap prisoners in an extraordinary multipart deal, according to a senior Biden administration official.

The swap will allow the two wrongfully detained American citizens held by Moscow, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, to return home.

The secret trial of Gershkovich ended last month in Russia with a court finding him guilty of espionage. The judge sentenced him to 16 years in prison.

Authorities there arrested the Wall Street Journal reporter in March 2023, accusing him of espionage. Those are charges that he, the newspaper, and the U.S. government deny.

The U.S. State Department considered Gershkovich to be "wrongfully detained."

Whelan was also serving a 16-year sentence in a Russian prison on espionage charges which both he and the U.S. Department of State deny are legitimate.

He is a former U.S. Marine who was imprisoned in Russia since 2018 and has faced years of fighting for his release, working in a remote labor camp, and even being assaulted while incarcerated.

Last month, Whelan again asked President Joe Biden to do everything in his power to secure his release, along with the release of other Americans who are imprisoned in Russia.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.