Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes his final plea before senators as a key vote hangs in the balance

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s frequent questioning of the safety of childhood vaccinations over the years is persisting as an issue in his confirmation hearings to become the Trump administration's top health official.

On Thursday, a key Republican quickly raised concerns about Kennedy's views.

Sen. Bill Cassidy is a physician who chairs the Senate's health committee, and he opened the day's hearing with tough questions for Kennedy.

He asked him to reject a long-discredited theory that vaccines cause autism. Kennedy refused to do so.

Kennedy first appeared before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday before his Thursday testimony for the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

These hearings follow a letter sent by Kennedy's cousin Caroline Kennedy, who called RFK Jr. a "predator" and would “show off” by putting baby chickens and mice in a blender to feed to his hawks while hosting peers.

Dozens of Nobel laureates have asked senators to reject Kennedy's nomination based on concerns that Kennedy would “put the public’s health in jeopardy and undermine America’s global leadership in the health sciences.”

In December, a statement from the Trump transition team said, "Mr. Kennedy would help to restore the integrity of our healthcare and make America healthy again."

Kennedy has said that if confirmed, he would push to reduce food additives such as dyes and preservatives, and increase access to healthier foods.

It will take a majority of 100 senators to confirm Kennedy. Republicans hold 53 seats in the Senate.