Prosecutors now seeking death penalty against Chad Daybell

Prosecutors are now seeking the death penalty against Chad Daybell in connection to the deaths of “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Chad Daybell is the husband of Lori Vallow Daybell, who used to live in Chandler with her two kids, Tylee and JJ.

Chad and Lori are both accused of various crimes, including first-degree murder for the deaths of Chad's former wife and Lori's two kids.

"JJ" and Tylee went missing under suspicious circumstances in September 2019, shortly after Daybell and Vallow were newly married and following the deaths of their former spouses. The children's bodies were found buried in June 2020 at an Idaho property owned by Chad, officials said.

Chad has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. His jury trial is scheduled for November.

Lori's case is on pause after a mental health expert said she wasn't competent to stand trial.

"The ultimate decision to seek capital punishment rests with the State, and after completing the entire process, we determined that the nature and magnitude of these crimes warrants the possibility of the highest possible punishment," prosecutors said in a statement.

Take a look at the timeline below for significant events surrounding Lori Daybell, including the death of Chad Vallow and the disappearance and deaths of "JJ" Valley and Tylee Ryan.