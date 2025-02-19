Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Poll: Americans' confidence in air travel safety dips slightly after Washington plane crash

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Air travel crowds for Thanksgiving will be unprecedented, officials warn
Posted

A new poll finds Americans’ confidence in air transportation and the federal agencies tasked with maintaining air safety has slipped a little from last year, following a recent crash in Washington.

The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 64% of U.S. adults say plane travel is “very safe” or “somewhat safe,” down from 71%.

About 2 in 10 U.S. adults say air transportation is very or somewhat unsafe, up from 12%.

The poll was conducted shortly after an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter collided in Washington but before a Delta jet flipped on its roof while landing in Toronto.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg