Poll: Americans' confidence in air travel safety dips slightly after Washington plane crash

A new poll finds Americans’ confidence in air transportation and the federal agencies tasked with maintaining air safety has slipped a little from last year, following a recent crash in Washington.

The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 64% of U.S. adults say plane travel is “very safe” or “somewhat safe,” down from 71%.

About 2 in 10 U.S. adults say air transportation is very or somewhat unsafe, up from 12%.

The poll was conducted shortly after an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter collided in Washington but before a Delta jet flipped on its roof while landing in Toronto.