Lori Vallow pleads not guilty to all charges in court

Lori Vallow pleaded not guilty to all charges during an arraignment hearing Tuesday.

Vallow remained silent during the judge's ask for her plea, which, by default, is entered as not guilty.

Earlier in April, a judge ruled Lori Vallow is competent and court proceedings may move forward in her murder case.

She was transferred from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Vallow is currently in custody at Madison County Jail in Rexburg, Idaho.

ABC15 talked to JJ's grandfather, Larry Woodcock, earlier in April. He said he has serious doubts that Lori was ever mentally incompetent to stand trial.

"She knows how to play the system, and she's good at it," said Woodcock. "Well, hopefully, the day of reckoning has somewhat come into reality to her because she's going to have to answer for four murders.

