Liquid eggs recalled due to possiblity of containing cleaning solution

Check your refrigerator! Hundreds of thousands of pounds of liquid eggs have been recalled due to concerns that they may contain a cleaning solution.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday that some Cargill Kitchen products, specifically Bob Evans and egg beaters liquid eggs, have been recalled. They may contain sodium hypochlorite, also known as bleach or chlorine bleach.

The products were distributed for foodservice use in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois and Iowa, but may have been distributed nationwide.

The liquid egg items were produced on March 12 and 13, 2025, and have “G1804” printed as the establishment number.

The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:



32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” and USE BY AUG 10 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” and USE BY AUG 09 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL FROZEN EGG SUBSTITUTE” and “egg beaters NO ENJAULADAS ORIGINAL SUSTITUTO DE HUEVO CONGELADO” and USE BY MAR 07 2026.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “Bob Evans Better’n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites” and USE BY AUG 10 2025.

Officials say use of the products “shouldn’t cause adverse health consequences, or the risk is negligible.”

Still, those who have purchased them should not consume them, and foodservice places should not serve them. The USDA says these products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.