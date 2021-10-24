Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Let computers do it: Film set tragedy spurs call to ban guns

items.[0].image.alt
Andres Leighton/AP
FILE - A large crowd of movie industry workers and New Mexico residents attend a candlelight vigil to honor cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in downtown Albuquerque, N.M. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Hutchins was killed when Alec Baldwin fired a weapon on a film set that a crew member told him was safe. The tragedy has led to calls for fundamental change in Hollywood: the banning of real guns on sets. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, file)
Prop-Firearm-Digital Gunshots
Posted at 12:55 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 15:55:44-04

NEW YORK — The tragedy that unfolded on a New Mexico movie set when Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, killing a cinematographer, has led to calls for fundamental change in Hollywood.

Some are saying real guns should be banned on sets.

From a change.org petition to a network TV drama that has banished real weapons from the set, supporters of the move say there is no justification for taking any risks when computers can create gunshots in post-production.

Halyna Hutchins was killed when Baldwin fired a weapon that a crew member told him was safe.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV