Alec Baldwin was told gun was 'cold' before movie set shooting

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO — An assistant director of the film “Rust” told Alec Baldwin that a weapon he gave him was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer, according to court documents in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Instead, the gun was loaded with live rounds.

When Baldwin pulled the trigger Thursday on the set of the western film, he killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The sheriff’s office obtained the warrant so investigators could document the scene where the shooting took place.

They sought to examine Baldwin’s blood-stained costume for the film “Rust” as evidence.