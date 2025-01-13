Leslie Charleson, ‘General Hospital’s’ Dr. Monica Quartermaine, dies at 79

PHOENIX — Leslie Charleson, who played popular character Dr. Monica Quartermaine for almost 50 years on “General Hospital,” has died, the program’s executive producer announced on Sunday.

She was 79.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson. Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew,” “General Hospital” producer Frank Valentini wrote. “I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time.”

Charleson started the role in 1977 and continued until her passing.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, she began acting as a child, starting her television career as a regular on another ABC daytime series titled “A Time for Us,” according to Soap Central

After a stint on “As the World Turns,” Charleson also spent two-and-a-half years on another CBS soap, “Love Is a Many Splendored Thing,” which earned her her first Emmy nomination for the role of Iris Donelly Garrison.

The actress also appeared in several commercials.