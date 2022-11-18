Jaguar Land Rover eyes laid-off tech employees to help with EV work

As the tech world is reeling amid massive layoffs as some companies, Jaguar Land Rover is looking to capitalize on that to boost its electric vehicle production.

The century-old British automaker says it wants to hire hundred of engineers to help the company in its pursuit to develop electric vehicles.

The company announced a jobs portal on Friday for tech workers who were made redundant saying that it is looking to fill 800 new roles, according to Business Standard.

The company appeared to be seeking to fill roles in a multitude of countries including the United States, Britain, Ireland, China, India and Hungry.