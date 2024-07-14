'It's sick': President Biden addresses the nation after shooting at Pennsylvania Trump rally

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Saturday after a shooting at a rally for former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

"There's no place in America for this kind of violence, it's sick. It's sick," Biden said. "It's one of the reasons we have to unite this country. We can not allow for this to be happening. We can not be like this. We can not condone this."

Listen to Biden's full statement in the player below:

President Joe Biden addresses incident at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

Law enforcement is reportedly investigating the incident as an assassination attempt.

At the time of the address, Biden felt he did not have enough information to confirm the incident as an assassination attempt.

"I have an opinion, but I don't have any facts," Biden said. "I want to make sure we have all the facts before I make some comment."

Trump is reportedly "fine" after the shooting, taking to Truth Social to say he was shot in the ear.

One attendee was killed during the incident and another two were critically injured, according to the Secret Service. The alleged shooter was also killed.

Vice President Kamala Harris also released the following statement:

"I have been briefed on the shooting at former President Trump's event in Pennsylvania.

Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting.

We are grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action.

Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence."