Gas prices declining ahead of Christmas

It could still be the priciest Christmas on record
With Christmas around the corner, many will be hitting the road for family gatherings and the good news is gas prices are slowly dropping.
Posted at 6:15 AM, Dec 20, 2021
AAA says the national average is $3.30 a gallon, down 11 cents in a month. In Arizona, prices are averaging $3.69 a gallon.

Despite the decline, it still could be the priciest Christmas on record.

Gas Buddy found that the average price of gas across the country is down 14 cents a gallon since Thanksgiving. The cost is expected to go down even more, to about $3.25 a gallon by Dec. 25. That's just a penny away from Christmas 2013 when drivers saw gas averaging $3.26 a gallon, the priciest on record.

According to Gas Buddy, prices are expected to continue to fall into the new year.

A spokesperson with AAA says gas prices tend to fall a bit this time of year due to "shorter days and less robust demand."

You can find the cheapest gas prices across the Valley using ABC15's interactive map.

