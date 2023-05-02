Driver plows into school bus outside Milwaukee school, several kids seriously injured

MILWAUKEE — Several people were injured Monday after a reckless driver in a stolen vehicle crashed into a school bus and ran from the scene, Milwaukee police confirm.

The crash happened outside Morse Middle School for the Gifted and Talented, near 80th and Mill, a little before 9 a.m.

MPD said in a news release that an 11-year-old who was on the bus was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 15-year-old who was in the vehicle that struck the bus was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Several other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot. Police say the vehicle they were in had been stolen.

Watch: A witness caught the moment a car crashed into the school bus

Blurred video: Reckless driver slams into bus

Video of the crash outside Morse Middle School shows a white Kia swerving down the street while people hang out the driver and passenger side windows. Once the Kia crashes into the bus, the passenger falls out and is dragged on the ground. The driver tried to run away, video a witness shared with TMJ4 News shows.

Therese Nelson told TMJ4 she was in front of the MPS truck and dropping off her son when she saw the white Kia swerving while going south on 80th Street.

Nelson said as she called 911 to report the reckless driver, the car turned around and smashed into the bus.

"Scary. I don’t know what to do. I feel for the person that did get hurt, but they messed around and found out. There has to be a line that’s drawn and maybe this will be a turn around moment for that person, hopefully. It needs to stop the stealing of cars and the reckless driving has to stop," Nelson.

Marcia Jenkins was stunned to see the police scene as she dropped off her child at school, but explained reckless driving is common there.

"They just don't care. It's been plenty of times I've been dropping my son off and you see the swerving. You see kids just doing doughnuts or teenagers whoever is stealing these cars," Jenkins said.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) said in a statement Monday afternoon that staff worked to get everyone inside the building and contacted the police following the incident. MPS' statement said in part:

"MPS is taking proactive measures to keep our sites safe while reckless driving continues to be an issue in the community. This school year, MPS has placed hundreds of concrete bollards at our buildings and added other measures like fence posts, barricades, and cameras to our properties.



We have also been actively working with representatives from the city and public safety partners to see how we can work together to identify areas that can be mitigated.



While we are doing everything we can to enhance safety at our sites, we hope members of the community can understand the full impact of this issue. Reckless driving is dangerous, and we must work together to share this message with students. Adults can help by talking to children about safe driving and the consequences regarding dangerous behavior."



The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating the crash and looking for unknown suspects. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Raw video: Bus crash near 80th and Mill