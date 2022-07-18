Dr. Fauci plans to retire during President Biden’s current term

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Monday he plans to retire during President Joe Biden’s current term, which goes through January 2025. Fauci has led the United States’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

He has served as director of the NIAID since 1984. During that time, he advised multiple presidents, guiding them through several epidemics. Before being thrust into the spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fauci was recognized for his efforts in leading the U.S. response to AIDS.

According to the NIAID, Fauci is the 44th-most cited living researcher in the world.

"By the time we get to the end of Biden's first term, I will very likely (retire)," Fauci told CNN

He made similar comments to Politico in an interview released Monday.