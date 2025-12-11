Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson to make 1st in-person court appearance

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is set to make his first in-person court appearance on Thursday.

Kirk was shot and killed in the middle of his outdoor event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10. The 31-year-old was the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, and the Utah Valley event marked the first stop of his "The American Comeback Tour," which invited students on college campuses to debate hot-button issues.

Plans estimated 600 people would come to the event where Charlie Kirk was shot. Over 3,000 showed up

Charlie Kirk throws hats to the crowd at Utah Valley University, before being shot, September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah.Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Robinson, 22, allegedly fled the scene of the shooting, prompting a massive manhunt. Robinson surrendered to authorities on the night of Sept. 11.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

He made two previous court appearances, but the first was virtual and the second was audio-only.

He has not entered a plea. He could face the death penalty if convicted of aggravated murder.