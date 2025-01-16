Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Border crossings in December trend low as Biden administration wraps up

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Border wall AP
Posted

U.S. officials have announced the latest border data, and it suggests the Biden administration is poised to end its term without an expected bump in illegal border crossings.

In December, Customs and Border Protection reported 47,300 illegal border crossings — a slight elevation from November, when it reported 46,612, approaching the lowest level since July 2020.

The first two weeks of January also indicate activity has dropped, with about 45% fewer crossings than in December.

Border crossing activity peaked in South Texas, doubling from about 5,000 in November to slightly above 10,000 arrests in December across the Rio Grande Valley region, despite Republican-led efforts to heighten border security through Operation Lonestar.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen