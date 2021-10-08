Watch
Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day

Susan Walsh/AP
President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco Corporation construction site for a Microsoft data center in Elk Grove Village, Ill., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is issuing the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

That lends the most significant boost yet to efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples.

Biden also issued a proclamation for Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 11, which is established by Congress.

The Indigenous Peoples' Day proclamation states that “for generations, federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures."

It recognizes "indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society.”

