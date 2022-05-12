Biden administration expected to take action on infant formula shortage

A White House official told reporters on Thursday that President Joe Biden will speak with retailers and infant formula manufacturers to receive an update on efforts to make formula supply more available to American families.

The White House will then announce additional actions the administration is taking to address this issue.

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration said it is taking steps to alleviate the shortage. Part of the solution is to allow a Michigan plant run by Abbott to reopen after closing due to a recall and contamination fears.

Abbott said on Wednesday that they found no evidence of contaminated infant formula originating from its plant.

“We recognize that many consumers have been unable to access infant formula and critical medical foods they are accustomed to using and are frustrated by their inability to do so. We are doing everything in our power to ensure there is adequate product available where and when they need it,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf. “Ensuring the availability of safe, sole-source nutrition products like infant formula is of the utmost importance to the FDA.”

The White House addressed the formula shortage on Tuesday, saying the FDA is working toward streamlining the movement of formula.

“What the FDA is doing -- which, while they are independent, they are part of the administration -- is taking a number of steps to address,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “That includes working with major infant formula manufacturers to ensure they’re increasing production, because part of this issue is, of course, making sure there is stock on the shelves -- right? -- and working with the industry right now to optimize their supply lines, product sizes to increase capacity, and prioritizing product lines that are of greatest needs.”

But congressional Republicans are pointing the finger at the White House for the issue.

“This problem has been developing in slow motion for several months now, but the Biden Administration has been characteristically sluggish and halting in response,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said. “The FDA knew about the initial recall. The administration should have foreseen these supply shortages. But the Biden Administration has been too slow and passive about getting production back up and running. Both Republican and Democratic senators have demanded answers from the administration and gotten none.”

In response to the shortage, a number of retailers have placed limits on the amount of formula that can be purchased.

The New York Times reported that CVS and Walgreens are limiting customers to three baby formula products per purchase. Target is limiting online purchases of formula to four items per transaction.

Abbott said it is tripling its production of Similac Ready-to-Feed formula compared to last year.