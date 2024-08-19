Watch Now
1 migrant killed, 8 wounded in a shooting in Mexico south of Arizona border

No motive was given in the attack
Officials in Mexico say that one migrant was killed and eight were wounded when unidentified assailants in northern Mexico opened fire on the vehicle they were traveling in.

The dead migrant was a boy from southern Mexico, and the wounded included Mexicans and people from Ecuador and Africa.

Prosecutors in the northern state of Sonora said the attack took place Sunday in a township called Tubutama, about 47 miles south of Sasabe, on the Arizona border.

No motive was given in the attack, but the area has been hit by violence between competing gangs of migrant smugglers allied with warring drug cartels.

