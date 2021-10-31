White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has contracted COVID-19.

Psaki is not traveling with President Joe Biden, who has been in Rome this weekend for a Group of 20 summit, and is headed to Scotland on Monday for a U.N. climate summit.

Psaki had planned to travel with the president but scrapped the trip just as he was set to depart for Europe after learning that members of her household had tested positive for COVID-19.

After learning members of her household have tested positive for the coronavirus, Psaki says she quarantined and tested negative for the virus on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. But on Sunday, she tested positive.

“While I have not had close contact in person with the president or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday – and tested negative for four days after that last contact – I am disclosing today’s positive test out of an abundance of transparency,” wrote Psaki in a statement.

Psaki added that she last saw Biden on Tuesday, when they sat outside together 6 feet apart, wearing masks.

“Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms which has enabled me to continue working from home. I will plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of the 10 day quarantine following a negative rapid test, which is an additional White House requirement, beyond CDC guidance, taken out of an abundance of caution,” wrote Psaki.