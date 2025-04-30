President Donald Trump's approval rating falls during the first 100 days of second term

President Trump's approval rating has declined significantly during his first 100 days in office for his second term, following a pattern seen with most presidents.

According to an analysis of public opinion surveys by former FiveThirtyEight editor G. Elliot Morris, Trump began his second term with a net approval rating of 7.5 points, meaning more Americans approved than disapproved of his performance.

This positive approval rating was short-lived, however, as public opinion has shifted. Trump now faces a net approval rating underwater by 9.5 points.

This represents a historically low net approval rating, with more people disapproving of Donald Trump's first 100 days compared to every president in the past 70 years.

He consistently trails modern presidents starting from Clinton onward. The president with the next lowest net approval rating at the end of their first 100 days was Trump himself during his first term, followed by Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush.

All three of those presidents still maintained net positive approval ratings at the end of their first 100 days.

While some of Trump's low approval ratings can be attributed to today's partisan political environment, he is also showing weakness on issues where he has traditionally performed strongly.

Economic issues, which gave him nearly a 10-point net approval advantage at the start of his term, have seen his approval slide by 22 points in just 100 days.

Even on immigration, historically his strongest issue, recent polling shows him, at best, breaking even, representing a drop of 10.5 points.

Trump's low overall approval stems largely from strong disapproval among Democrats, who give him a net disapproval of 86 points, and less intense disapproval from independent voters, who rate him down by 28 points.

Republicans, however, are not showing buyer's remorse, approving of the president by a margin of 75 points.

