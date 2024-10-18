Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsElection 2024

Actions

What issues are important to our kids? Hear the Voice of the (future) Voters

Ahwatukee students talk with ABC15 ahead of the November election
What makes a good president/leader? What should we do when we disagree? And if you were a lawmaker, what laws would you like to see go into effect? ABC15 has been literally giving voters a platform to share what candidates can do to earn their votes and we decided to see what the Valley’s youngest think about our world and the upcoming election, too. We stopped by Kyrene de la Colina Elementary School in Ahwatukee to talk to students and see what issues are important to them.
Posted

AHWATUKEE, AZ — What makes a good president/leader? What should we do when we disagree? And if you were a lawmaker, what laws would you like to see go into effect?

ABC15 has been literally giving voters a platform to share what candidates can do to earn their votes and we decided to see what the Valley’s youngest think about our world and the upcoming election, too.

We stopped by Kyrene de la Colina Elementary School in Ahwatukee to talk to students and see what issues are important to them.

Hear the Voices of the (future) Voters in the video player above.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen