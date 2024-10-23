VOICE OF THE VOTER: Hearing from Valley voters two weeks ahead of the 2024 election

PHOENIX — This election season, ABC15 is sharing your voice ahead of the upcoming election with our Voice of the Voter series.

ABC15's anchors went to parts of the Valley Tuesday to hear from different groups of people, with just two weeks before the general election on November 5.

In Mesa, Katie Raml met with first-time voters to learn what their first election experience has been like and what they expect to see from this election.

Since 2013, the Voelkel Family has lived in Arizona. Nick Ciletti hung out with them in Scottsdale and talked about what Election Day means to them and how the outcome of the election could impact their lives.

Fay Fredricks headed to a Phoenix bookstore where she talked with members of Change the World Book Club to hear their thoughts on this election and how they're feeling.

At the American Legion Post 41 in Phoenix, Javier Soto visited with veterans, to discuss how this election has impacted them and what issues they want to see addressed.

Kaley O'Kelley spent time in Chandler hearing from several small business owners. They explain how the policies of the candidates will impact their businesses, employees and personal lives.

