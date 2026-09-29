Nancy Guthrie investigation: Authorities reviewing possible new ransom note

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI are working to determine if a “new possible ransom note” in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance is credible.

Sheriff’s officials said the agency and the FBI’s task force working on the Guthrie investigation were “recently made aware” of the note and they are “also aware of social media comments being made regarding this note.”

See previous coverage in the search for Nancy Guthrie in the player above.

According to sheriff’s officials, investigators are trying to determine the note’s credibility.

FULL COVERAGE: The search for Nancy Guthrie

“We do not have any additional information to provide at this time,” officials stated.

Guthrie, 84, the mother of NBC "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her home on the evening of Jan. 31.

Her disappearance has drawn national attention and sparked a months-long investigation involving the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the FBI and private forensic labs across the country.