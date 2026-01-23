Why retired disabled combat veterans don't get full benefits from government

PHOENIX — An Arizona veteran medically retired from the military after she suffered a combat injury.

Army veteran Amanda Tallman says she loses more than $1,200 a month in earned retirement pay if she accepts VA disability compensation — a long-criticized offset impacting thousands of combat-injured veterans nationwide.

Her case highlights the push for the bipartisan Major Richard Star Act, first introduced in 2021, which would allow medically retired veterans to receive both full military retirement pay and VA disability benefits.

Despite broad support, the bill remains stalled in Congress over cost concerns, leaving veterans like Tallman caught between service-connected injuries and financial uncertainty.

