Why car insurance increases amid inflation

First it's at the grocery store, then comes the energy bills, followed by filling up your tank and now car insurance is the latest expense to bloat amid inflation.

Even as a good driver, Shauna Taylor says she recently had to change car insurance companies because her rate went up $80 a month.

“It's demeaning because no matter how hard you work seems like it's going to be higher and higher every time,” she said as the price of gas rolls up behind her.

Paul Acuna makes a living as an insurance agent in the Valley.

He says he's had to deliver the news to drivers that, like everything else, insurance rates are going up, too. Something no one wants to hear.

“They don't understand why it would go up so fast. It's all about the supply chain issues with parts. It's about the actual cost of vehicles,” said Acuna.

We spoke with Insurify, a website that helps consumers compare insurance prices.

They tell us among the laundry list of factors that calculate your rate — things like car type, age, zip code, weather even population density.

The average car insurance rate these days has risen 4% to just over $1,700 a year. Rising inflation is pushing up vehicle repair and medical care costs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Some insurance companies could tell drivers, if they're trying to make a repair on something like a dented fender on an older mode, it’s likely you can run into a shortage of parts or a labor shortage — both of which play a role in increasing your claim.

“Companies are paying out more to repair even if you got into the same accident like you did two years ago it cost 15% more to repair now,” Chase Gardner, a data journalist with Insurify.

His suggestion for cheaper insurance, shop around to find the best quote, ask about discounts that could lower your rate like safe driving courses, a good driving record, or sharing how long your commute is to qualify for a lower mileage discount.

