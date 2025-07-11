Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Why are Phoenix-area house fires becoming more deadly?

So far in 2025, 12 people have died in Phoenix-area house fires compared to five people at this time last year
PHOENIX — Twelve people have died in Phoenix-area house fires in 2025, compared to five by this time last year, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

While the city of Scottsdale has not seen a fatal house fire in 2025, Scottsdale Fire Chief Tom Shannon told KTAR News on Thursday that deadly incidents often follow a similar pattern.

“Usually, there’s a common thread of failure to early notify and failure to have an escape plan,” Shannon said.

He added that combustibles near an ignition source, unsafe living conditions, mobility challenges, and a lack of working smoke detectors can all contribute to fatal outcomes.

Read the full story by KTAR News by clicking here.

