WHAT TO EXPECT: Rain chances ramp up Friday and Saturday!

PHOENIX — Big changes are coming to Arizona as a storm system moves in.

Breezes will start to pick up on Thursday with gusts topping 25 mph in the Valley and 35 mph across northwestern Arizona.

Friday will be breezy too, but much cooler as this next storm arrives.

Temperatures will drop 10 to 15 degrees on Friday, and we’ll see widespread shower and thunderstorm activity across our state.

Flash flooding will be possible in some areas, too.

A Flood Watch is in effect Thursday morning through Saturday evening for parts of southeastern Arizona, including Tucson and Safford.

Areas just east and southeast of Phoenix will also be under a Flood Watch on Friday. This includes Miami, Hayden, Casa Grande, Tortilla Flat, Cactus Forest, Apache Junction, Sunflower, Coolidge, Punkin Center, San Carlos, Winkelman, Florence, Peridot, Globe, Superior, and Fountain Hills.

Thunderstorms could bring over an inch of rain to these areas, with higher totals in the mountains.

Flooding may occur in rivers, washes, and other low-lying areas, as well as in city streets and low-water crossings, making travel dangerous. So, turn around if you encounter flooding and do not attempt to drive through it.

There is also a chance of severe thunderstorms which could bring damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and small hail.

Here in the Valley, storm chances will kick in on Thursday, increase to 50 percent on Friday, and linger through the weekend. Many areas could see a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain over the next few days.

With just a few days left in our monsoon season, this storm system could bring some much-needed rain to our below-normal 2025 season. So far, Phoenix is running more than an inch below normal this monsoon.

Slight chances for spotty storms will continue into Sunday as Valley temperatures remain well below normal for this time of year.

Look for highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.