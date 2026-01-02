One victim dead days after shooting at Tucson Goodwill

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that 30-year-old Juan Cristobal Flores has died after a shooting at a Goodwill location in Tucson.

Flores and a female victim were both shot while working at a Goodwill donations facility on Dec. 26.

Deputies arrested and booked 40-year-old Adrian William Orozco, suspected of the shooting, this week.

Orozco is currently being held in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on suspicion of two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault causing serious physical injury, one count of auto theft, and one count of armed robbery. However, PCSD says investigators are now seeking homicide related charges.

The second victim in the shooting remains in critical condition.