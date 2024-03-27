WHAT TO EXPECT: It's looking like a soggy Easter Sunday for Arizona

PHOENIX — An Easter weekend storm is headed to Arizona!

Winds will start to pick up in the Valley on Friday with gusts near 25 mph and 40 mph in parts of northern Arizona.

Saturday's winds will be even stronger with gusts topping 40 mph here in the Phoenix metro area. That could lead to areas of blowing dust and hazy conditions, so if you have any respiratory issues you may want to limit your time outside in the afternoon.

Rain and snow will start to fall in parts of our state as early as Saturday evening and continue throughout Easter Sunday.

With impacts expected to road travel across Arizona and outdoor activities for Easter, Sunday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to get ready for this storm and have backup plans in place in case outdoor events get rained out.

Rain and snow showers will linger into Monday and we'll see an increased chance for thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

Early estimates show the potential of over half an inch of rain in a few Valley neighborhoods, with a quarter to half an inch of rain for most of us.

Up north, the snow level will fall to around 5,500 feet with three to six inches of snow possible for some spots along the Mogollon Rim, including Flagstaff.

Temperatures will plummet as this storm arrives. Valley highs will fall into the mid-60s on Easter, putting us nearly 15 degrees below normal for this time of year!

This storm will clear out of Arizona by Tuesday with Valley temperatures back in the low 80s by Wednesday.