'We have value in this state': Globe resident wondering when more support will come as new storms approach

GLOBE, AZ — Two weeks after historic flooding killed three people in the Globe region of Arizona, residents are bracing for another round of dangerous storms while still cleaning up from the devastation.

The community is still dealing with widespread mud and debris, with residents finding random pieces of furniture and signs blocks away from their original locations. Despite days of cleanup and rebuilding efforts, the tight-knit community bonds that helped them through the initial disaster are preparing them for the next challenge.

"I could not stop crying. It was the saddest thing I've ever seen," said Cate Gore, who works at a local bike shop, TopoJoes, which was destroyed in the flooding.

The late September downpours turned streets into raging rivers with currents so powerful they pushed propane tanks around like wrecking balls.

Gore's workplace was buried under mud and debris, leaving her stunned and in tears.

"I've never felt that sense of helplessness in my life," Gore said.

But help arrived quickly as neighbors grabbed shovels, put on their boots, and got to work cleaning up the destruction.

"There was no complaining... just straight joy," Gore said of the volunteer cleanup effort. "It was like this dance, everyone was just coordinated."

Now facing another round of potentially dangerous weather, Gore remains optimistic that her community will pull together again if they need to.

"Seeing what we are experiencing, what we went through this time, two weeks ago, it's like we are we know what to do," Gore said.

However, beneath that optimism lies doubt and fear that the small community will be left to rebuild on their own again without adequate support from elected officials.

"We know they said more help was coming, and I'm talking about like elected officials, and we're still waiting for that help," Gore said. "They're like, help is coming, but we're wondering if help is going to come 10 years from now."

Governor Hobbs toured the destruction a week after the flooding, but Gore says many of her neighbors feel like no elected officials came to help in the immediate aftermath.

"I see and I hear from people that live within this town that they're not being heard. They're not being represented. Well, there's no communication with the homeowners, renters, and the business owners."

Gore's message to state leaders is simple: don't forget small towns like Globe.

"We have value in this state. This state is a copper state, and a lot of that copper comes from us, our little businesses, is what's keeping the copper moving. It really is. It really is," Gore said.

Gore says the biggest need right now is donations to help the community recover and prepare for future storms.

