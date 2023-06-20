WATCH: Video shows shootout between suspect and Phoenix PD officers Monday

PHOENIX — Home surveillance video shows the moment a suspect and Phoenix police officers exchanged gunfire.

The shooting happened Monday in a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Holly Street.

The suspect was accused of shooting a Department of Public Safety trooper during a traffic stop just prior to the shooting in the video.

Watch the video in the player above.

The trooper and a Phoenix police officer hit by shrapnel were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries and have since been released.

The suspect was later pronounced dead.

"There was a shootout directly in front of our house," Estela Montes told ABC15.

Estela Montes tells ABC15 she was getting ready to go to the movies with her niece when shots were fired.

"Honestly I thought someone was banging on our door because we have a rod-iron front door. And as I come out, we notice police are all in front of our house and they started putting up tape," she added.

"You could see the car coming from Holly [street], around the corner. And then he stops in front of our home and then you hear a loud bang," said Montes.