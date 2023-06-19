Watch Now
DPS trooper shot near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road, suspect dead

Trooper reportedly shot in the leg, hospitalized
We're working to gather more information.
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 15:58:40-04

PHOENIX — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was injured in a shooting near 21st Avenue and Thomas Road late Monday morning, according to the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association. A suspect has also died in the incident, according to Phoenix police.

According to multiple sources, the trooper was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene and later crashed through a wall near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence surrounding the crashed vehicle. The driver was eventually found dead inside the vehicle.

Video in the player above shows the scene where the trooper was believed to be shot.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC15 for updates.

