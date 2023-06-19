DPS trooper shot near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road, suspect dead

PHOENIX — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was injured in a shooting near 21st Avenue and Thomas Road late Monday morning, according to the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association. A suspect has also died in the incident, according to Phoenix police.

According to multiple sources, the trooper was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene and later crashed through a wall near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence surrounding the crashed vehicle. The driver was eventually found dead inside the vehicle.

NEW: I am on scene of a breaking news situation where Phoenix PD are assisting DPS, police and troopers focusing on this troopers vehicle. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/wasK4eKP8t — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) June 19, 2023

Video in the player above shows the scene where the trooper was believed to be shot.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC15 for updates.