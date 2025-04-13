WATCH: Valley vigil and resource event held for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

CHANDLER, AZ — Saturday marks the final day of National Crime Victims Rights Week, which aims to reduce barriers to justice for survivors.

The Arizona chapter of the national group, Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, held a community vigil and resource event for those affected by violent crime.

ABC15's Lillian Donahue spoke with group organizers who said the group is advocating for even more streamline services, for people who need help healing.

“Trauma recovery centers are critically needed, especially in areas where there is high crime and individuals who need that care but don’t know where to look," said Celina Meadow.

Watch the video above to hear more about their mission.

