WATCH: Valley veterans take a trip of a lifetime to Washington D.C.

PHOENIX — More than 30 veterans are returning to Phoenix after taking a trip of a lifetime.

Honor Flight Arizona has taken about 3,000 veterans on a trip to Washington D.C. over the past 15 years. It's free for the veterans, thanks to the generous donations from the people of our community. It allows veterans to see the memorials honoring them, along with those who lost their lives, during World War II, the Vietnam War, and the Korean War.

For information about how to sponsor a flight, volunteer, or sign up a deserving veteran, click here.

