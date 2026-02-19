WATCH: Valley safety advocates warn city E-Bike rules are lagging behind

Electric bikes are surging in popularity across the country and here in Arizona.

The nonprofit PeopleForBikes says the growth of e-bikes is creating a billion-dollar-a-year industry, while also helping the environment as more people opt for e-bikes instead of cars for short commutes.

Public safety advocates warn that inconsistent rules between cities could be putting riders at risk.

Under Arizona law, e-bikes that can go faster than 28 miles per hour are no longer considered electric bicycles. They are classified as motorcycles.

That can open riders up to citations by police, and increase the risk of injury if someone doesn’t have the skill or experience to operate a faster vehicle.

