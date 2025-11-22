WATCH: Valley business pays off nearly $10,000 of Deer Valley school lunch debt

Students at Deer Valley Unified received an early Christmas gift.

North Phoenix business ‘Yoga Cold Bath’ paid off nearly $10,000 of lunch debt at three Deer Valley schools: Mountain Ridge High, Sandra Day O’Connor High and the Stetson Hills School.

The two high schools had roughly $3,500 of lunch debt each, while the Stetson Hills School had more than $1,500.

Lunch debt accrues when some students can’t pay off their amount, and the district told ABC15 that debt follows the student from elementary school. Schools will always give lunch to students even if they can’t pay for it and find other ways to work with parents in paying the outstanding amount.

In the video player above, hear from the owners of Yoga Cold Bath about the donation as well as school leaders about lunch debt and what this donation means for their students.