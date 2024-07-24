WATCH: Temporary art installations next summer will address heat across Phoenix

PHOENIX — Next summer, a group of artists will be beautifying the Phoenix area for a cool cause.

Last year, Bloomberg Philanthropies reportedly chose Phoenix as one of several cities to receive $1 million to fund public art projects that address local issues. Phoenix’s art installations, themed “¡Sombra! The Celebration of Shade” will address the need for more shading and cooling to help lower the impact of our extreme heat.

Artists from across the country were chosen to take part in the project, including an Arizona State University professor, Valley sculptors and painters, and others from across the country.

Community members will see the temporary art installations at neighborhood parks throughout Phoenix in the summer of 2025 before they are relocated to Steele Indian School Park for a free, one-day festival, the city says. The exact date of the festival is not yet known, but it is set to take place in the fall.

