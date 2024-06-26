WATCH: Teens learning medical field skills at immersive summer camp

Arizona teenagers are spending the week learning important skills for the future and hopefully boosting the number of incoming medical professionals.

High school seniors can take part in The Burton Family Foundation Summer Health Institute at Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions.

The students spend three hours a day taking part in simulations and learning about sutures, IVs, intubation, and more with Creighton University School of Medicine, according to the program website. They’ll also get to tour healthcare facilities and get an idea of what it would be like to work as a physician, dentist, occupational therapist, and other healthcare provider.

The program is free of charge for participants.

