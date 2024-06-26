Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH: Teens learning medical field skills at immersive summer camp

The program is free of charge for participants
Arizona teenagers are spending the week learning important skills for the future and hopefully boosting the number of incoming medical professionals. High school seniors can take part in The Burton Family Foundation Summer Health Institute at Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions.
doctor medical health AP
Posted at 4:25 PM, Jun 26, 2024

Arizona teenagers are spending the week learning important skills for the future and hopefully boosting the number of incoming medical professionals.

High school seniors can take part in The Burton Family Foundation Summer Health Institute at Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions.

The students spend three hours a day taking part in simulations and learning about sutures, IVs, intubation, and more with Creighton University School of Medicine, according to the program website. They’ll also get to tour healthcare facilities and get an idea of what it would be like to work as a physician, dentist, occupational therapist, and other healthcare provider.

The program is free of charge for participants.

Learn more about the program in the video player above.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen